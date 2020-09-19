BOXFORD — Police said a Derry woman received life-threatening injuries in a single-car crash on Interstate 95 that killed a Melrose woman who was a passenger in the vehicle.
A second passenger received minor injuries in the crash, which happened early Saturday morning, police said.
The car burst into flames after it went off the highway, police said, but none of the victims were in the vehicle when it burned.
Police identified the woman who died as Shana Fusco-Russell, 26. Police are withholding the name of the Derry woman and the the other passenger.
State Police said that at 12:50 a.m. Saturday, troopers from the State Police Newbury Barracks responded to reports of a crash on I-95 northbound, just before Exit 53-A in Boxford.
When they arrived, troopers discovered a 2009 Toyota Avalon had gone off the right side of the highway, hit a guardrail and then crashed into trees.
Police said the driver, a 25-year-old Derry woman, and Fusco-Russell were both ejected from the car.
A second passenger, a 27-year-old man from Winthrop, received minor injuries, police said. They said the vehicle caught fire after all three victims were out of the vehicle and was fully engulfed in flames when troopers arrived.
Police said a preliminary investigation indicated the car was speeding in the left lane of the highway when, for reasons not immediately known, it went across the other lanes and off the road, striking the guardrail and trees.
The driver was taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital, police said.
Police said Fusco-Russell was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital, then flown by medical helicopter to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, where she was pronounced dead. The other passenger was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital, police said.
The crash is being investigated by state troopers. Helping at the scene were Boxford police and firefighters, Topsfield and Georgetown police, Atlantic Ambulance Service and state Department of Transportation workers.
No additional information was immediately available from police.