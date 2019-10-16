PELHAM, N.H. — Police are searching for a man believed to be involved in string of car break-ins in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
According to police, employees from Chunky's Cinema caught a man smashing car windows to steal items from the vehicles.
When confronted, he swung a bat at Chunky's employees and fled across Route 38 towards Old Bridge Street, according to police.
The Salem K-9 unit tracked the man for a while before his scent was lost, leading police to believe that the suspect left the area in a car.
During the search, police asked residents in the area to keep their doors locked until the suspect was located.
Pelham police described the suspect as a bald, white male, in his late 40s or early 50s, wearing a black and blue plaid shirt with khaki shorts.
Similar break-ins along the Route 38 in Lowell, Dracut and Salem were reported by police in those towns. The suspect fits the description given in those towns.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Pelham police at 603-635-2411.