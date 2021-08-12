LAWRENCE — On duty and in uniform, police Lt. Jay Cerullo played a giant game of Connect 4 with some kids.
Other officers and city workers played chess, did arts and crafts or threw the football around with some youngsters on the Campagnone Common.
"Anything we can do to build those bridges or help steer kids in the right direction," said Cerullo.
Lawrence police and city recreation department staffers teamed up on Tuesday for a "mentorship and leadership" event with kids age 7 to 17 on the Common.
The free event, attended by 100 kids, was designed to give youth something fun to do on a summer day and also expose them to adults they can talk to and look up to.
Police Chief Roy Vasque stressed the youth-oriented events are another piece of the department's strategy to engage with the community.
Another popular tool for police has been their ice cream truck, which regularly visits city neighborhoods and also made a stop at the Common Tuesday. Officers hand out free ice cream, sparking up conversations with residents at the same time.
"We are always trying to engage the community and the youth more than anyone. This is just another part of our strategy to improve relations ... Another way to draw kids and police together so they can spend some quality time with adults," Vasque said.
Vasque noted some kids respond to athletics while others would rather play games or do arts and crafts.
He said police will continue holding such events throughout the summer.
"We are even talking about putting up a big screen and having video games. Anything where kids can see us in a better light.. where we can introduce supportive adults into a child's life that will have a positive impact," Vasque said.
He said the kids will talk about a variety of subjects.
"Most of the time we are answering questions about our profession," he said.
