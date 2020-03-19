Police continue to search for missing 13-year-old boy

LAWRENCE — Sophonnut Dy, 13, last seen at the Duck Bridge on Friday morning, is still missing.
Police, firefighters, the Essex County Sheriff's Department and the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing have searched the Merrimack River and its banks, according to Detective Thomas Cuddy, spokesman for the Lawrence Police Department.
The Duck Bridge crosses the Merrimack and connects Union and South Union streets.
Sophonnut is a student at UP Leonard Academy. His father, Phonnara Dy, who sent The Eagle-Tribune the accompanying photo, said he and his family are suffering anguish because of Sophonnut's absence.
Anyone with information about Sophonnut's whereabouts is urged to call the Lawrence Police Department at 978-794-5900.