HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Police Department is hosting a public meeting on Monday, June 21 to update the community on the current status of its Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies' (CALEA) national accreditation process.
From 1 to 3 p.m., the public is invited to call in to offer feedback on or discuss issues surrounding police policies and procedures such as use of force, hiring and recruitment, evidence and juvenile operations.
Calls will be accepted at 978-722-1511. Starting at 4 p.m., an in-person session will be held at the 40 Bailey Boulevard station where the public can meet with representatives from the CALEA, the best practices group set to certify the Police Department.