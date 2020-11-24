NEWBURY — A Maine man clocked going over 110 mph on Interstate 95 last summer avoided jail time Monday when he admitted a judge could find him guilty of reckless driving and having heroin and cocaine in his car.
Kyle Curtis, 30, of Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, was arrested June 30 by state police and charged with heroin possession, cocaine possession, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding and other vehicle-related offenses.
On Monday, Newburyport District Court Judge Peter Doyle sentenced Curtis, via video conference, to a year's probation for the reckless driving charge and continued the drug offenses a year without a finding. Curtis was found responsible for speeding and fined $400. The other vehicle offenses were either filed or dropped. During his year on probation, Curtis must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens.
Curtis, driving a blue Hyundai in the fourth lane, almost collided with several motorists on June 30 as he hit speeds topping 100 mph on I-95 north. He also passed Trooper James Martin's cruiser while driving "over 110 mph."
"The Hyundai came upon slower traffic and braked heavily, swerving in the lane and closing to within a few inches of the rear of the vehicle ahead. The Hyundai then swerved to the right across to the second lane of travel and partially into the first lane, nearly striking a vehicle in that lane. The Hyundai was now within inches of a vehicle ahead of it in the second lane," Martin wrote in his report.
Martin turned on his blue lights, blew his air horn and eventually got Curtis to notice him. Curtis pulled over but looked agitated and was moving frantically inside the car. When Martin asked him why he was so jumpy, Curtis said he had been driving "26 hours straight from Florida."
When looking into the car, Martin noticed small bits of a white substance on the driver's seat and floor mat. Curtis was ordered out of the car and placed in Martin's cruiser. Martin looked inside the car and found more of the white substance crushed into the floor and chunks of cocaine and heroin on the rear floor of the driver's side.
"Located subsequently in his duffle bag was a large hard chunk of a brown substance believed to be heroin," Martin wrote in his report.
Martin then arrested Curtis and called a tow truck company to haul away the Hyundai. In all, Martin confiscated about 8 grams of heroin and just over a gram of cocaine, according to his report.