LAWRENCE — A Salem Street man is held without bail and three "microbully" puppies were seized after an animal cruelty investigation involving an accused gang member who was illegally selling drugs, detectives said.
The puppies are now in the custody of Lawrence Animal Control Officer Ellen Bistany.
All three pups are doing well and thriving but previously required emergency veterinary care because they had ear infections, worms and may have ingested marijuana in the Salem Street home, police said.
Microbullies are described as miniature pitbulls that can be sold for roughly $2,500 to $5,000, or possibly more.
Their ears were cut or cropped, to make the dogs look tougher or possibly for fighting other dogs, police said.
Steven Rios Jr., 23, of 84 Salem St., is held without bail following his arrest on 10 animal cruelty charges including illegal dog tethering and confining and illegal ear cropping, according to police reports.
Rios, who police said is a known, local gang member, was arrested Friday after Lawrence detectives and state troopers assigned to the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section went to his home, armed with a warrant for the animal cruelty charges.
A month ago, Rios and his girlfriend, Aaliyah Hernandez, 23, were both arrested on illegal possession and distribution of narcotics charges after detectives raided their apartment and seized four pounds of marijuana, including edible versions, and more than $2,800 cash.
The three puppies were seized by Bistany at that time.
Rios in late October also reported his apartment was broken into and $5,000 cash stolen, according to a police report.
Then, last Thursday, detectives along with Bistany met with Lt. Alan Borgal of the Animal Rescue League of Boston.
During the meeting, the three puppies seized, named Draco, Runtz and Chanelle, were discussed. Detectives noted piles of dog excrement and urine were found in the apartment and the puppies appeared to be lethargic when they executed a search warrant at Rios' apartment.
"An initial reasoning behind this was that they could have ingested marijuana which was possible" due to the pups being loose throughout the apartment, according to a detective's report.
Rios' father would later try to claim the dogs from Bistany, saying they were his. Bistany asked him for proof of ownership, which he could not provide, according to the report.
He said the dogs were purchased out of state but did not have any paperwork explaining why two of the puppies' ears were cropped.
Later, Rios Jr. called Bistany about the puppies and emailed her several different receipts for the dogs from a San Bernardino, California, man.
Bistany, in a report, said she had nearly daily conversations with Rios Jr. about the puppies but when asked about the cropped ears "he could not provide any consistent story on who performed the procedure. He also stated different stories regarding where they originally came from," according to a report.
Also, Bistany found an Instagram page where Rios posted multiple pictures of the puppies who were first depicted with natural ears and in later photos with cropped ears. Screenshots of the photos were taken by Bistany and entered as evidence, police said.
The reports note Rios is not a veterinarian and allegedly caused or mutilated the two puppies' ears. He also "failed to provide a sanitary environment" for the puppies.
Detectives also said they will be seeking animal cruelty charges against Hernandez, Rios' girlfriend.
Friday, when Rios was arrested on the warrant for animal cruelty charges, detectives said there was "an overwhelming odor of marijuana" in his apartment.
Marijuana, which Rios said was for personal use, was seized by the detectives. He was additionally charged with illegal possession with intent to distribute marijuana, police said.
Rios on Monday is scheduled for a dangerousness hearing in Lawrence District Court to determine whether he is a danger to himself or the community at-large.
Detectives in the gang and street narcotics enforcement unit were involved in the investigation.
Bistany said the puppies will remain in her care and cannot be adopted until the court case is resolved.
She is also seeking information on why the puppies' ears were cropped, she said.
