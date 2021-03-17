Police: Fentanyl, crack cocaine seized in Lawrence drug probe 

LAWRENCE — A Lawrence man was charged with trafficking large amounts of both fentanyl and cocaine after an investigation into drug activity at a Knox Street address, according to Lawrence police.
Adrian Aybar, 23, was arrested and charged with illegal drug possession with intent to distribute as well trafficking a class A drug, fentanyl, and a class B drug, crack cocaine, police said.
The fentanyl seized was worth roughly $66,000 in illegal sales and the crack cocaine at around $5,000, detectives said.
Aybar was charged after an investigation that involved the department's Street Narcotics Enforcement Unit, which works daily investigating drug activity and quality of life issues in the city, the state police gang unit and agents from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
Authorities were able to pinpoint the Knox Street address as a source of illegal narcotics after investigating other local drug crimes, which involved several arrests, police said.
Police said once the address on Knox Street was identified, a search warrant was executed there. As a result, approximately 1,040 grams of fentanyl and 100 grams of crack cocaine were seized.
Aybar now faces arraignment on the drug charges in Lawrence District Court.
Police Chief Roy Vasque said he is "grateful for the continued collaboration between the Lawrence Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration in combating drug activity" in Lawrence.
Anyone who wants to report drug activity in Lawrence can do so by calling the drug hotline at 978-794-5918 or emailing disorder@lawpd.com. Also, information can be relayed to police through Text A Tip: Type LAWTIP and your message and then text it to 274637 (CRIMES on most cellphones).
