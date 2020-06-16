LAWRENCE — A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday evening as police investigated a daylight shooting on Melrose Street that injured two people.
Victor Velez, of Lawrence, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to murder, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, two counts of illegal possession of a firearm and two counts of improper storage of a firearm, according to a police report.
Two Lawrence men, ages 22 and 27, were wounded in the 12:39 p.m. shooting that appears to be gang-related, according to police.
Found in a car, one man was shot in his left arm and the other in his left leg, according to the report.
Both men were taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.
An area resident told police they heard five gunshots and hid in their home.
The shooting occurred when one car passed another in the neighborhood, police said.
Video surveillance from a city-owned camera was viewed during the investigation, according to the report.
As police investigated, "Cabezas," a canine from the Essex County Sheriff's Department, located two firearms in the nearby brush. A .40 caliber, with no serial number, and a .380 Beretta, both loaded, were seized.
The incident remains under investigation, police said.
