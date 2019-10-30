Police: Gun seized from teen gang member in Lawrence  

LAWRENCE — Amid an ongoing feud, police said they seized a handgun from a teen gang member known for "causing violent outburts in the city."
The Fairmont Street male, 16, was arrested and charged with illegally carrying the Ruger SR40 after an incident at Hampshire and Essex streets late Tuesday morning.
As he was trying to evade police, the teen dropped the firearm and a magazine on the ground, according to a police report.
The .40 caliber handgun had a defaced serial number, police said.
The youth is a known gang member "notorious for being involved in shots fired calls," according to a report.
The teen is also suspected of being involved in other violent incidents, including a home invasion in Methuen, police said.
The report acknowledged an ongoing feud amongst rival gangs in the city.
Older gang members have younger teens, who are not licensed, carry weapons because the penalties they face in the juvenile justice system are less severe than adult court, police have said.
"Several of the younger gang members/affiliates have been carrying firearms unlicensed for protection due to the ongoing feud," according to a report from the incident Tuesday morning.
The teen faces arraignment on illegal gun and ammunition possession charges in juvenile court, which is closed to the public and the press.
