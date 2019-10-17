Police: Haverhill man who robbed Lawrence bank captured in NH 

LAWRENCE — A Haverhill man who allegedly robbed a Lawrence bank branch was captured in Manchester, N.H., late Thursday afternoon, said Police Chief Roy Vasque.
Daniel Rivera, 39, of 33 Bartlett St., was taken into custody and arrested by U.S. Marshals and a member of the Massachusetts State Police violent fugitive apprehension team, Vasque said.
He faces arraignment Friday in New Hampshire as a fugitive from justice before his return to Massachusetts for a court appearance, Vasque said.
Police asked for the public's help identifying Rivera after the bank robbery Wednesday at 9:06 a.m. at a Santander Branch at 406 S. Union St.
On Thursday, a warrant for unarmed robbery was issued for Rivera's arrest by Lawrence police.
Rivera allegedly passed a note to a teller demanding money, police said.
He was not armed with a weapon but he was using a cane, police said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.