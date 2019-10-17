LAWRENCE — Police said they are looking for the public's help capturing a Haverhill man who they say robbed a Lawrence bank branch on Wednesday morning.
A warrant for unarmed robbery has been issued for Daniel Rivera, 39, of 33 Bartlett St., Haverhill, following the 9:06 a.m. robbery of a Santander Branch at 406 S. Union St., police said.
Rivera allegedly passed a note to a teller demanding money, police said.
He was not armed with a weapon but he was using a cane, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lawrence police at 978-794-5900.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.