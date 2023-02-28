LAWRENCE — A man and woman are both facing kidnapping and stolen motor vehicle charges after an SUV was stolen Monday night with a toddler in the back seat.
The child was later dropped off at Lawrence General Hospital ER unharmed, police said.
Adam Maksou, 36, of Methuen, who was driving the stolen Honda Pilot, and Erin Clark, 29, of Haverhill, both face arraignment Tuesday on charges of kidnapping, larceny of a motor vehicle and receiving a motor vehicle.
Maksou is additionally charged with child endangerment, authorities said.
Emma Buth, 22 months, was in the back seat of a silver 2011 Honda Pilot that was stolen at 8:19 p.m. Monday, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Local police, state troopers and canine units immediately began a search for the stolen SUV.
State police issued alert bulletins to the media with photos of the child and stolen vehicle.
The child was dropped off at LGH shortly before 9:30 p.m.
Police said she was safe and unharmed.
A search for the stolen Honda Pilot continued and Maksou and Clark were taken into custody just before 10 p.m. on Interstate 495 south.
This is developing story. A complete report will appear online and Wednesday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune.
