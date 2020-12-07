LAWRENCE — The young woman killed Saturday morning in a car crash was identified by police as Gloria Maria Mendez, 18.
Mendez died after the car she was driving struck a utility pole on Water Street, police said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene just after 6 a.m. by paramedics.
Mendez was the only person in the car, police said.
The young woman was described as a "very sweet and loving soul" in a Go Fund Me crowd sourcing account launched in her memory.
"Glori was always surrounded by friends and family who loved her dearly. She was young and full of life," according the introduction on the account "In loving memory of Gloria Maria Mendez."
She was called a "daughter, sister, niece and friend" and donations to cover her funeral arraignments were sought.
"Long live Glori, Gigi, Diva," reads the Go Fund Me page.
Mendez was a previous member of Spark Academy, a middle-school level group in the Lawrence Public Schools dedicated to a students' academic growth, health and wellness. At Spark, the school day is intertwined with rigorous academics, athletics and dance and theater, according to information posted on the Lawrence public schools website.
Spark Academy, in a tweet, shared the Go Fund Me in Mendez's memory saying it was with "great sadness" they learned of the death of a former "Spark Husky."
Attempts to reach Mendez's family were unsuccessful.
The Go Fund Me can be accessed at gf.me/u/zbmr4x.
