LAWRENCE — The state police bomb squad was called to downtown Lawrence late Monday afternoon to investigate a bomb threat allegedly made by a local college student.
The student said his backpack was "booby-trapped," police said.
State troopers responded to a parking lot at 45 Franklin St., a building owned by Northern Essex Community College, and were examining and testing the backpack, police said.
The student involved made a threat earlier in the day while on the community college's Haverhill campus, police said. The student was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
An "NECC Red Alert" was also issued by Monday afternoon about a "police situation at Dimitry Building on Lawrence."
"Building offline until further notice," according to the alert.
This is developing story. Check back to eagletribune.com for updates.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.