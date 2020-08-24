LAWRENCE — A man was shot in the 300 block of Broadway around 3 a.m. Monday, police said.
The male, who appears to be in his mid to late 30s, is expected to survive.
Police said he was treated at the scene by Lawrence General Hospital EMTs and paramedics and later taken to a Boston hospital for treatment.
The man's identity was not released Monday morning.
Lawrence police and state troopers assigned to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office are investigating.
"Based on the information obtained at this point in the investigation this does not appear to be a random act," according to a Lawrence police statement.
