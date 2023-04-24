LAWRENCE — Two men were wounded early Monday morning after a shooting at a Broadway nightclub.
Both men required emergency treatment at Lawrence General Hospital but are expected to live, police said.
Police received a report of shots fired at the Guld Lounge at 12:54 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found "an adult male who sustained non-life threatening injuries from an apparent gunshot wound," according to a press release.
The man was treated at the scene by paramedics and EMTs from LGH and then taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Moments later, police were notified another man was also at LGH suffering from a gunshot wound. He was driven to the emergency room by friends, police said.
The incident remains under investigation by Lawrence police detectives.
