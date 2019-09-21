ANDOVER — State Police reported a single vehicle crash on Interstate 93 early Saturday morning in which a 51-year-old Andover man died.
At approximately 12:10 a.m., troopers from the State Police Andover barracks arrived at a single-vehicle crash on I-93 northbound, south of Exit 45, near River Road in Andover.
Massachusetts State Police say that a 2014 Cadillac CTS was traveling northbound on I-93 when, for reasons still under investigation, the car veered off the left travel lane and struck a guardrail.
The driver, 51-year-old Shannon Smith of Andover, was the car's lone occupant, according to police.
He sustained serious injuries and was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to a police press release.
The left travel lane was closed for approximately two and half hours, according to police.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the State Police Andover barracks, Troop A headquarters, the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.
State Police were assisted at the scene by Andover Fire and EMS and MassDOT.
Police released no further information about Smith.