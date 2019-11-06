HAVERHILL — A Lawrence man wanted on multiple firearm charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, was arrested after a chase Wednesday in Haverhill, according to a statement from police Capt. Stephen J. Doherty Jr.
Police say David Rafael Hernandez, 27, was wanted in connection to an Aug. 25 shooting in Lawrence.
When police tried to arrest Hernandez, he fled by car, according to police.
Haverhill and state police pursued Hernandez, who later crashed into three vehicles at the corner of Broadway and Monument Street, according to the statement.
After the collision, police say they briefly chased Hernandez by foot and took him into custody.
As a result of the crash, police say two people sought treatment at a local hospital for minor injuries.
Hernandez will be arraigned Thursday in Haverhill District Court, according to the statement.