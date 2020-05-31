Police: Lawrence man tried to sell gun, pot on social media

LAWRENCE — A 24-year-old Lawrence man was arrested after trying to sell a gun and marijuana through photos he posted on social media.
The Lawrence Police Department Street Narcotic Unit found the illicit post because the unit “regularly monitor(s) social media platforms looking for tips on drug activity in the city," according to a press release from Chief Roy Vasque.
Police obtained a search warrant and recovered the marijuana, gun and drug money from the man’s apartment.
The man now faces "various firearm and drug distribution charges, the press release said.
More information will be released when it becomes available.