Police: Loaded pistol seized from North Andover man after BMW crash

LAWRENCE — Police say they seized a loaded pistol from a 20-year-old North Andover man on Tuesday, the second time in a week a weapon was confiscated during a police arrest.
Nathaniel Ríos, 20, of 52 Marblehead St., was arrested and charged with a variety of offenses after crashing the gray BMW 328XI he was driving at Lawrence and Maple streets, according to police.
Ríos attempted to run from police after the 11:30 a.m. crash but was quickly apprehended, according to a police report.
He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, improper storage of a firearm, reckless operation, failure to stop for police, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving without an inspection sticker and disorderly conduct, according to police.
Police found a loaded Ruger pistol under the front area of the driver's seat in the BMW, according to the report.
The BMW, which crashed into a pole, was towed from the area by a Sheehan's tow truck.
During booking, Ríos asked to call his father, police said. On the call, according to the report, an officer heard Ríos say, "I (expletive) up. I'm going to be doing a bid because they found a gun in my car."
In addition to the Ruger and ammunition, police seized a black ski mask, black hoodie and a pair of sandals from the BMW, according to the police report.
Late Friday night, police say they also seized a revolver from a driver pulled over near the Stadium Housing Projects. Police Chief Roy Vasque said additional officers and patrols are being conducted in areas known for violence and gang activity.
