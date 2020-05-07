LAWRENCE — A Lynn man who is accused of carjacking a Toyota SUV and kidnapping its owner in that city is facing local charges after leading police on a chase through the Merrimack Valley Wednesday night, police said.
Calvin Ebieshuwa, 26, of 36 Flint St., was arrested by Lawrence police and charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop or yield and use of a motor vehicle without authority, according to a booking slip.
Ebieshuwa was booked at 11:26 p.m. at the Lawrence Police Department before he was turned over to officers from the Tewksbury Police Department, police said.
His alleged crimes took him from Lynn to Tewksbury and then a chase to North Andover, Lawrence and finally Haverhill, according to police.
In addition to the Lawrence charges, Ebieshuwa will be summoned to Lynn District Court on charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, kidnapping and carjacking, said Lynn police Lt. Michael Kmiec.
Kmiec said at 8:20 p.m. Ebieshuwa forced his way into a Toyota Rav-4 on Walnut Street and demanded the driver take him to Lawrence.
In Tewksbury, the driver got out of the Rav-4 and said he would take him no further, according to police.
Police say Ebieshuwa took off in the stolen car, while the driver reported the car stolen to Tewksbury police.
Tewksbury police put out an alert to area towns about the stolen SUV, according to police reports.
