ANDOVER - A bank robbery suspect who barricaded and shot himself in his car on Interstate 495 Tuesday night has died, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Anthony Miele, 49, of Quincy, was pronounced dead shortly before midnight at Lawrence General Hospital, state police announced late Wednesday morning.
"Miele killed himself while state police negotiators were attempting to convince him to surrender peacefully," according to the statement.
Miele barricaded himself in a car on the media strip around 7 p.m. As troopers, police and SWAT team members converged, the highway was shut down to traffic for several hours.
Police had attempted to stop Miele, who was wanted for multiple bank robberies in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, on I-495 southbound. He pulled his car onto the grassy median near the I-93 interchange and barricaded himself in his car as it was surrounded by police with their guns drawn.
This is a developing story. A full report will appear online and in Thursday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune.
