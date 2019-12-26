METHUEN — A 24-year-old man who was shot in the back while walking on Broadway Christmas Eve is not cooperating with investigators, according to police Chief Joseph Solomon.
Solomon said Thursday morning that police are hoping to learn more about the shooting by collecting video surveillance from businesses in the area of Broadway, at the Lawrence line, to Brown Street.
Detectives will make a second attempt Thursday afternoon to interview the man at his home in Methuen, according to Solomon.
His name is not being made public by police.
Several 911 calls alerted police of the shooting, which happened about 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
The victim was shot at several times and hit once, according to Detective Lt. Michael Pappalardo, who was at the scene investigating.
Firefighters transported the man to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, Pappalardo said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Methuen police at 978-983-8698.