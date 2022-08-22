METHUEN — A 19-year-old Methuen man died over the weekend while swimming at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H., state police announced.
Witnesses reported that Victor Rosado-Rosario was swimming in the falls Saturday afternoon when he went missing under water. He was found and brought to shore by friends and other swimmers, including an off-duty nurse, but was pronounced dead about 20 minutes after police were called.
Life-saving efforts were performed on shore, including CPR, state police said.
Officials are calling the death a possible drowning.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at nicholas.m.haroutunian@dos.nh.gov or 603-227-2112.
