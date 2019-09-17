ANDOVER — A man who was driving under the influence of liquor struck an elderly person on Chestnut Court at around 5 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
The victim, a 70-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, police said.
The driver, Gerald Znamierowski, 80, of 38 Chestnut Court, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of liquor, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a car, on an elderly person and leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury.