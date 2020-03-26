LAWRENCE — Starting at 5 a.m. Friday, Lawrence police officers, state troopers and members of the National Guard will be in city neighborhoods distributing flyers about the pandemic-level coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Neighborhoods in both north and south Lawrence will be included in the "educational campaign," officials said.
Flyers about the need to stay home, social distancing and hand washing will be tucked in the windshields of unoccupied vehicles, said Police Chief Roy Vasque.
"They will be putting the information on the windshields and going on our way," said Vasque, noting face-to-face contact will not be initiated.
Roughly 60 people will be included in the educational effort, which will run from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, he said.
The fliers are written in both English and Spanish.
"Hopefully, they will get the message we want them to stay home," Vasque said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Lawrence had 19 cases of COVID-19, although Mayor Dan Rivera said he believes that number is actually 10 to 25 percent higher.
In Lawrence and surrounding communities, a state of emergency has been declared due to COVID-19.
As of noon Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to close. Restaurants and bars were also previously barred from any dine-in service. Only takeout and delivery service is permitted at this time.
Nationally, both civic and medical leaders are urging people to stay at home and socially distance due to rapid transmission of COVID-19, which causes intense respiratory sickness and possible death.
On Tuesday, Rivera held a press conference where he in part asked for National Guard assistance in Lawrence.
The National Guard also came to Lawrence to assist after the Sept. 13, 2018 gas disaster caused by overpressurization of natural gas lines.
During Tuesday's press conference, Rivera stated in Spanish a dozen or so times: "Quédate en tu casa," which means "Stay Home."
The stay-at-home advisory issued by Baker on Monday was left to the municipalities to enforce.
