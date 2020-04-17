METHUEN — An arbitrator this week overturned most of police Officer Arthur Hardy's 270-day suspension which he was placed on after being accused of mishandling evidence during a 2018 investigation.
Mary Ellen Shea ruled that Hardy should only have to serve 60 days of the original suspension, which amounted to a full year without pay and ran from May 2019 to the present.
"The City is hereby ordered to rescind the 270-working day suspension and to remove any reference to it from Officer Hardy’s record," Shea wrote in the April 16 decision. "The city is ordered to make officer Hardy whole for all wages and benefits lost, including overtime, detail, court pay, etc., from July 5, 2019 to present."
Mayor Neil Perry said the city's Chief Administrative Financial Officer Maggie Duprey will be calculating the amount of money owned to Hardy. He said the logistics of Hardy's return to duty were discussed Friday.
"The arbitrator has rendered an informed decision after reviewing all of the information presented," Perry said Friday. "The city will act pursuant to the decision."
Hardy did not return a phone call for comment for this story.
Perry defended his decision not to intervene in the case, something the City Council had urged him to do late last month.
"This process and arbitration was well underway before my administration took office," said Perry, who was elected last fall and sworn in for his first term in January 2020. "As such my decision not to intervene in the matter was the correct one."
The City Council, led by At-Large Councilor D.J. Beauregard, requested in a letter that Perry reinstate Hardy ahead of the arbitrator's decision and ahead of his May 18 reinstatement date.
They said Hardy's suspension was primarily the result of a grudge held by Police Chief Joe Solomon against Hardy, who was, at the time, the president of the patrolmen's union and had butted heads with Solomon over contract issues.
Perry refused the council's request, saying the matter was up to the arbitrator, not him.
"I am glad the matter has been resolved and we can now move forward," Perry said.
Beauregard said he was "happy for the people of Methuen that a good and decent officer is returning to duty during a very challenging time for everyone. However, I'm disappointed in the Methuen Police Department's management."
He noted, "Once again, we will have to expend taxpayer dollars to clean up after more mismanagement and incompetence from the top. ... . The citizens of Methuen deserve better."
Solomon said Friday that he had reviewed the decision, notably that the arbitrator "found officer Hardy incompetent in his (2018) investigation. I was surprised she would reduce the suspension so significantly considering the extensive progressive disciplinary history."
One of the primary reasons cited by the city in Hardy's lengthy suspension was that he had a history of disciplinary problems.
The arbitrator agreed, but ruled that a 60-day suspension was more in line with the facts of the case and Hardy's prior disciplinary issues.
"The 270-work day suspension shall be reduced to a 60-day suspension," Shea wrote.
The arbitrator noted that the 2018 case was almost a textbook case of how not to perform an investigation.
Hardy, all of whose actions were caught on video from his body camera, tried to dislodge a bullet from the exterior wall of a house, borrowed a pair of pliers from the homeowner after trying to dig it out with his finger, and then just gave up on it and called detectives.
It was then that a neighbor gave Hardy a fragment of a bullet from a prior shooting incident, which Hardy lost when he dropped it into the grass in the man's yard. Hardy went so far as the sift through grass clippings at a later date in an effort to find the broken bit of metal.
The fragment was never found.
The arbitrator recognized that Hardy's efforts weren't exactly up to par.
"There should be no doubt that a veteran police officer is expected to understand the importance of protecting and preserving evidence and should understand the basics of evidence collection," she wrote. "There should be no doubt ... a veteran police officer should know better than to alter or disrupt evidence of a possible crime by digging into the holes with bare fingers or with a bystander’s pair of pliers, possibly disrupting or altering forensic evidence."
Based on that, she said, Hardy was found to have violated Rule 5.1 of the city's police code:
"Incompetence: No employee shall fail to maintain sufficient competency to perform his duty and to assume the responsibilities of his position."