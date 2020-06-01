METHUEN — A longtime veteran of the Police Department had his gun taken away and has been placed on modified duty pending his trial on charges of domestic violence arising from a July 2019 arrest in New Hampshire.
Thomas R. Torrisi Jr., 53, of Salem, N.H., has been with the department for more than 25 years. On July 21, 2019, he was involved in a domestic dispute with a woman he was living with in New Hampshire, according to court documents and Jill Hannon, the alleged victim in the case.
Hannon confirmed information taken from court documents that at around 10:15 p.m. that night Torrisi struck her, injuring her eye and nose. Torrisi was charged with "simple assault; physical contact," according to the case summary from 10th Circuit Court in Salem. It is a misdemeanor.
Hannon also has a restraining order against Torrisi as a result of the incident.
"He was put on restricted duty as soon as the judge signed off on" the restraining order, Hannon said. "He can't carry a gun, so he can't do his job."
Hannon, 43, who no longer lives in Salem, said she hopes that by speaking out publicly she will encourage other women embroiled in abusive relationships.
Police Chief Joseph Solomon confirmed that he had put an officer "on modified duty, which restricted his use of all law enforcement powers."
He refused to go into details about the case, referring all questions to city Human Resources Director Lisa Crowley, who did not return phone calls.
Mayor Neil Perry also refused to discuss the incident "on advice of counsel."
A consultant working for Methuen police said he conducted an investigation into a case involving domestic violence last year. The consultant, Alfred Donovan, refused to comment on his investigation and referred questions to Solomon.
A trial for Torrisi had been scheduled for April 16, but has been postponed as court hearings are scaled back due to coronavirus, according to Dorothy Wolf, a paralegal who works for Torrisi's attorney, Gerard LaFlamme.
LaFlamme could not be reached for comment. Torrisi did not return a phone call or an email to his official police account.
According to a Salem police report written by Officer Andrew Bistany, at about 10:15 p.m., July 21, 2019, police were called to 12 Bradford Drive in Salem by a report of a domestic dispute.
Outside Bistany found Hannon sitting in a car, from which she called police, "with blood coming from her nose."
Police said they learned that Torrisi had a gun.
"Officer (Jeff) Czarnec and I were positioned behind a truck in the front driveway," Bistany wrote. "The lights in the house were off. Torrisi was called out of the residence and was taken into custody. He was advised (of his rights and) he was detained."
Bistany said he was told by Torrisi that the incident started over an argument about going to bed.
"Torrisi told me that (Hannon) was lying in bed in their bedroom. Torrisi wanted to go to bed but (Hannon) wouldn't comply with Torrisi's requests. Following this an argument broke out between both of them. He said that Hannon spit at him. Along with this, Torrisi told me that Hannon threw something at his head. When asked about how the blood got on Hannon's face, Torrisi didn't answer.
"During my conversation with Torrisi, he told me it was self-defense. In addition to this, he told me he had been drinking roughly four hours before. Following this, Torrisi was then placed in the back of the cruiser."
He was later taken to the station where he was booked and then bailed out.
Police also spoke with Hannon, who was identified only as "H" in the court affidavit, who said the argument was about watching TV. Torrisi wanted to shut it off while Hannon wanted to continue watching.
"Hannon told me that she spit at him which caused a physical altercation," Bistany said. "Following this H said that she was hit numerous times in the head and upper chest area. While the incident took place, H said she tripped over one of the fans and sustained a cut on her leg from falling. After the altercation took place, H then fled to the bathroom and locked herself in. H advised that she then exited the house, got into her car that was parked in the driveway and called 911."
Police determined that Torrisi was the "primary aggressor," according to the affadavit.
Hannon said she had lived with Torrisi for about 2-1/2 years leading up to the incident, but is now "terrified of him."
She said she had to take a week off after the altercation because she had a black eye and an injury to her nose.
"There was blood everywhere," she said. "I ran into the bathroom and locked myself in there."
Hannon said she was interviewed last September by Donovan, a retired Tewksbury police chief who runs a consulting firm, who was apparently contracted to do an investigation into the incident. Hannon said Donovan told her that his report was filed with the Essex County District Attorney's office and that Solomon would call her once the report had been reviewed.
She said Solomon never called her.
Donovan confirmed Friday that he did do an investigation but declined to comment further, referring questions about the report to Solomon.
Hannon, meanwhile, said she is glad she broke off her relationship with Torrisi.
"I put up with it for way too long," she said. "Too many women stay and get used to it. ... I just want to put this behind me."