GROVELAND — Groveland police said they are continuing efforts to reach a 27-year-old Haverhill man they say drove a landscaping truck into a school bus and nearly hit a girl. Her father pulled her out of the way of the truck, police said.
Police said they will seek criminal charges against the man, who they said was driving with a suspended license just before 8 a.m. Tuesday when he sideswiped a stopped school bus near the intersection of Salem Street and Sunset Circle and then drove onto a sidewalk.
A girl about to board the bus was pulled out of the way of the oncoming truck by her dad, the father later told police.
"This could have been a tragic crash, as a child was just about to get on the bus and had to be pulled out of the way of danger by her father,'' police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said.
Police said they have yet to find the man, who drove away from the crash scene and later ditched the truck he was driving in Haverhill.
Gillen said Groveland police were able to identify the driver with help from crash witnesses, neighborhood home surveillance cameras and the Haverhill Police Department, which provided traffic camera footage. Groveland police were able to identify the Rowley-based landscaping company for which the driver works, Gillen said. The company cooperated with police in identifying the employee, he said.
Police said they will seek a criminal summons to bring the man to court. Gillen said police cannot release the man's name because he has the right to go before a clerk magistrate at court, who would then determine if there is probable cause to bring charges against him. Gillen said such hearings are not open to the public.
Gillen also said police cannot seek a warrant for the man's arrest until formal charges have been filed. He can, however, be arrested on an outstanding warrant on unrelated charges, including unauthorized use of a vehicle, that involve a past incident, Gillen said.
"We've left a message for the man on his cell phone, but he has not returned our calls," Gillen said early Wednesday afternoon.
Gillen said his department has applied for a criminal complaint for misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, operating after suspension of license, marked lanes violation and failure to stop for a school bus.