Without a public hearing and in the wee hours of Tuesday morning at the Statehouse, the Senate approved controversial reforms for policing in Massachusetts that would include a ban on choke holds, limit the use of tear gas and require training police officers in the history of racism.
The vote in the upper chamber now shifts the focus of the debate over racism and policing to the House with just weeks left to finalize a bill that has vaulted to the top of the Legislature's end-of-session agenda.
State police and fire unions both issued statements opposing the Senate vote later Tuesday.
"We cannot support a measure which takes handcuffs off drug dealers and gang bangers and puts them on police, allows criminal records to disappear while tearing open police personnel files and allows criminals to appeal for monetary damages while denying police due process to appeal for their job," said James Machado, executive director of the Massachusetts Police Association.
The Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts, the state's firefighters' union, said it's supportive of the core principles in the legislation, including promotion of diversity and bans on choke holds and excessive force.
But, by skipping a public hearing and "not inviting all stakeholders into the discussion, and rushing to pass this bill despite a legislative deadline that can be adjusted, the Massachusetts Senate essentially engaged on an attack directed at public employees and the rights and protections that organized labor has fought for since its inception," that union wrote in a statement.
The bill, developed after weeks of public protest around the country in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, would impose a new level of oversight on police that has been proposed for years on Beacon Hill, but has failed to gain traction until now.
The Senate passed the bill in a vote of 30-7 at 4:11 a.m. Tuesday after some 17 hours of debate.
Sen. Barry Finegold, an Andover Democrat, voted in favor. In a statement issued later Tuesday, Finegold said, "The bill is a step in the right direction towards greater accountability and equity in our law enforcement system."
However, fellow Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, said she chose to vote present and had hoped for a public hearing before the final vote.
DiZoglio said the bill includes many good provisions "but I am concerned about the hundreds of constituents who have reached out to me very upset at the lack of a public hearing or general solicitation for public feedback on such a hugely important issue."
She added, "The pandemic has led to interruptions in the legislative process and many were not even aware these issues were being taken up."
DiZoglio said she was pleased to learn, in collaboration with the Black and Latino Caucus, the House of Representatives "plan to hold a hearing immediately this week to give my constituents an opportunity to actively participate in this process."
She said she supports a choke hold ban, reforms on tear gas, provisions to strengthen protections around no-knock warrants and the banning on non-disclosure agreements in police settlements.
The measure seeks to controversially scale back qualified immunity, a legal protection for police and other public employees that currently shields them from civil lawsuits unless there was a clearly established violation of law.
The bill also seeks to create a new independent commission — the Police Officer Standards and Accreditation Committee — that would certify all law enforcement officers and give the independent agency the power to renew, revoke or otherwise modify their licenses.
Voting against the bill were Democratic Sens. Nick Collins of Boston, Anne Gobi of Spencer, Michael Rush of Boston, John Velis of Westfield and Michael Moore of Millbury. They were joined in opposition by Republican Sens. Ryan Fattman of Sutton and Dean Tran of Fitchburg.
Senate Minority Leaders Bruce Tarr, Sen. Patrick O'Connor, a Weymouth Republican, and DiZoglio voted present.
Material from the State House News Service was used in this report.
