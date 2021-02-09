Those commuting to work were met with hazardous driving conditions after a storm system hit the region Tuesday.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning until 10 p.m. for the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.
By mid-afternoon, snowfall rates of up to 1 inch an hour hit much of Massachusetts, significantly reducing visibility for drivers.
A total of 3 to 6 inches of snow was expected for the Merrimack Valley and 2 to 5 inches of snow was predicted for southern New Hampshire.
Although no major power outages were reported by local police departments throughout the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire Tuesday afternoon, there were several car crashes and incidents of cars sliding off the road throughout the region.
According to police, by 1:30 p.m., there were three reported crashes in Methuen.
At 10:47 a.m., there was a two-car crash on Lowell Street at the Interstate 93 off-ramp. At 12:56 p.m. there was another two-car crash at 72 Pleasant Valley St., and at 1:30 p.m., one person was transported to Holy Family Hospital with minor complaints of pain after a three-car collision near 70 Pleasant St.
No injures were reported in the other crashes in Methuen.
By 2 p.m., four collisions were called into the Andover Police, one of which took place on Dascomb Road. No injuries were reported.
At 2:33 p.m. in North Andover, one car slid into a snowbank near 330 Andover St.
Meanwhile, several other cars slid off the road in southern New Hampshire.
In Derry, by about 2 p.m., two cars slid off of Chester Road and three slid off the road across town on Bowers Road.
In Chester there was a four car crash that took place on Derry Road around 1:21 p.m. According to police, a blue pickup truck slid into a snowbank to avoid cars, then a black Nissan Juke trying to avoid the pickup truck was struck by a silver Hyundai. Police said the Hyundai was then struck by a brown Nissan Altima. All the cars were towed except for the blue pickup truck, according to police. The road was cleared by 2:12 p.m. The crash is still under investigation.
According to The National Weather Service, no hazardous weather conditions are expected in the Merrimack Valley or southern New Hampshire from Wednesday through next Monday.