METHUEN — Five of Christopher Gagne's fellow officers from the Methuen Police Department were eventually sent to his home on Nov. 25, 2022, to investigate a report of domestic abuse.
They were dispatched following a call from a woman who said the alleged victim, Leann Campbell of Weymouth, had first telephoned her and then contacted her on a video call.
"Leann FaceTimed her and told her that her boyfriend punched her in the face and that she wanted to leave his house but could not," wrote Sgt. Derek Licata.
The reports describe finding blood spattered inside Gagne's car on the passenger dashboard, passenger front seat, center console, steering wheel and driver's side window, as well as on clothes that Campbell had changed and was preparing to wash.
When Licata asked Gagne where the blood in his car had come from, Gagne replied that it had come from his nose, and said "weather causes his nose to bleed."
A report by Officer Michael Havey Jr. said that when Licata asked Campbell where the blood came from, she told him "From his nose, my mouth? I don't know."
Gagne was arrested that night for assault and battery on a family or household member, and police removed his service weapon and taser from his home in Methuen.
Following Gagne's arraignment in Lawrence District Court on Nov. 29, he was released on personal recognizance with orders "to stay away, have no contact, no abuse, and no dangerous weapons or firearms,” a court clerk said.
Gagne is currently on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, said Chief Scott McNamara.
A trial is set for Feb. 2 in Haverhill District Court, where the case was transferred to avoid "a conflict of interest or appearance thereof," which could stem from Gagne's employment as a Methuen Police Officer, according to a docket entry.
In a pretrial session on Jan. 11, when Gagne and Campbell appeared together, Gagne's lawyer filed a motion requesting that Gagne's police firearm be restored to him "if, and only if he is reinstated to active police duty during the pendency of this action."
The motion also requested that "the stay away/no contact order" be removed because "Campbell has at all times stated that she is not in fear of the defendant and never has been. Each and every statement made by her to the Methuen police officers during their investigation clearly states that 'nothing happened.'"
Gagne and Campbell were at a party on the evening of Nov. 25 and several officers reported that Gagne either smelled of alcohol or appeared intoxicated, while one officer wrote that Campbell had "slurred speech."
Campbell told Officer Robert Cubelli that Gagne was "really drunk" when they left the party and she had tried to get him into the car.
"I asked Leann if at any time Christopher put her hands on her or if this became physical, which she replied no and stated Christopher was a good guy, and this was a misunderstanding," Cubelli wrote.
But the woman who spoke with Campbell on FaceTime said her friend's face was bleeding, so the friend "took a screenshot of her phone screen, showing Leann's face with a swollen nose, swollen lips and blood on her face and forehead," Officer Kelly Phelan said in his report.
The woman made a formal statement to police later that evening that Licata described as "consistent with what she reported to dispatch as well as what she told Lt. Aiello on the phone."
Several officers noted seeing Campbell in person that night with a swollen nose, injuries to her mouth and lips, and scratches and dried blood on her face.
Licata said Gagne also had injuries, and noted two fresh scratches on his forehead and "a few fresh scratches on his neck."
"I asked him why Leann would FaceTime her friend and tell her that he hit her," Licata wrote. "He just kept saying he was at the party and there was nothing physical. I asked if he had any injuries and he said no."
Officer Havey Jr. describes trying to convince Campbell to be examined by members of the Methuen Fire Department, which she refused, and said Campbell also wasn't interested in his explanation of a restraining order.
"Ms. Campbell stated she knew what a restraining order was," Havey Jr. wrote, then quoted Campbell as saying, "But there is no restraining order needed. Nothing happened."
