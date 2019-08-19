Police reunite 2 autistic children with parents 

LAWRENCE — Police helped reunite two lost autistic children with their parents over the weekend.
At 5:30 Saturday morning, police received a report of a "naked child" standing near the corner of Erving and Jackson streets.
The child, age 5, was found by officers, naked from the waist down, according to information compiled by Lt. Fabian Guerrero.
An ambulance was called and a group of police officers canvassed the area to try to find the child's home.
The state's Department of Children and Families was notified and the child was transported to Lawrence General Hospital to be checked for possible injuries , Guerrero wrote.
Meanwhile, Officer Carol Castillo received information that the child's mother could be at a Maple Street address and soon located her.
"The mother expressed concern, and stated that they live on Berkeley Street, but were staying at her grandmother's house ... while her unit is under repairs of some sort," wrote Guerrero, who praised Castillo for her "excellent job" locating the mom and reuniting them.
Later Saturday, police received a report of an "unattended child" near the Gomez Market at 252 Market St.
Police spoke with a woman in the area who said she saw a young boy, about 4 to 5 years old, trying to cross busy Water Street with no shoes on. The woman said "she ran towards the child and prevented him from going onto the street," according to a police report.
The woman asked the boy what his name and address were but he "appeared to be non-verbal."
She waited with the boy for approximately 45 minutes hoping his parents would come get him. When no one showed up, she brought the child into the store and police were called.
The boy was taken to LGH by ambulance as a precaution while police canvassed the neighborhood. The boy's mother soon arrived at the hospital.
She said she'd been visiting her mother on Water Street and her son was in the finished basement watching television. She went upstairs to feed her 8-month-old niece and later, when she went to check on her son, she discovered he was missing.
"She stated she searched the house thinking he was hiding, because he is autistic, but could not find him. She stated she went outside where a female told her the police were outside earlier with a lost child and the child had been taken to the hospital," according to the police report, which noted DCF was also notified.
Police Chief Roy Vasque encouraged the parents of all children with physical or developmental challenges to sign them up for the department's Safewatch program. The program helps police locate the parents and caregivers of the children in emergency situations.
Those interested can call Sgt. Sandy Picard at the police station at (978) 794-5900 or stop by the police station at 90 Lowell St. and an officer can walk you through the process, Vasque said.
