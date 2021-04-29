LAWRENCE — Surveillance video taken from city cameras is being used by authorities investigating an early morning crash Thursday that killed a young woman from Lawrence and seriously injured four others.
Firefighters used two sets of the Jaws of Life to free the injured people from the mangled wreckage of two cars involved in the 12:23 a.m. crash at Winthrop Avenue and South Union Street.
The names of the 24-year-old Lawrence woman who died and the four others who were injured have not been released yet by District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.
The deceased woman was a passenger in one car, while the driver of that car, a Lawrence woman, 20, was critically injured, according to Carrie Kimball, Blodgett's spokesperson.
The driver and two passengers in the other car were all male and still alive, Kimball said.
Police Chief Roy Vasque said "multiple cameras at different angles" are operated and monitored by the city at that intersection.
He said it "appears a motor vehicle struck another broadside sending both vehicles careening violently in different directions."
Investigators are looking to determine whether speed and/or drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash — protocol consistent with any investigation involving a death, Vasque said.
While one person was pronounced dead at the scene, the four others injured were taken to Lawrence General Hospital. One person was airlifted by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital for treatment, police said.
Drivers were urged to avoid the area as rescuers worked. Crime scene and accident reconstruction specialists from Massachusetts State Police were later called to the scene. The intersection was reopened to traffic later Thursday morning, police said.
The crash remains under investigation by Lawrence police, state police and Blodgett's office.
