Police search for man possibly exposed to rabies

METHUEN — A raccoon dropped off at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen has tested positive for rabies, according to a statement by the Methuen Police Department.
Police believe the raccoon was brought to the MSPCA by the man who was housing and feeding the raccoon because of a tip received by the Massachusetts Department of Health, the statement said. Now, police are looking for the man driving a dark-colored truck who dropped the raccoon off at a barn at Nevins Farm around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday.
Rabies is a serious disease and immediate consultation with medical staff is needed after possible exposures to treat it, police said. A person can be exposed to rabies when saliva or nervous tissue from an infected animal penetrates the skin via a bite, scratch, fresh wound, feeding, or when saliva enters someone’s eyes or mouth.
If you believe you are the person referenced or may know this person, the Methuen police ask you to contact the Massachusetts Department of Public Health's 24-hour hotline at 617-983-6800, or your health care provider for a risk assessment.