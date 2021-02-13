LAWRENCE — Police said a man in his 20s was shot in Lawrence on Saturday in the Currier Street area and was transported to Lawrence General Hospital before being med flighted to a Boston-area hospital, where he is expected to survive.
Police Chief Roy Vasque said his department was notified at 5:27 p.m. of the shooting.
He said the victim was shot in the torso and that investigators are searching for two suspects who are believed to be involved.
"Based on an initial investigation, we do not believe it was a random act," Vasque said. "It's safe to say we have some good leads and that we are following up on any witnesses or video surveillance in that area."
No other information was available at the time of this report.