LAWRENCE — Police say a pizza delivery driver was deliberately set up, robbed and carjacked in an incident that started on Middlebury Street and ended up with a crash into a stone wall in the neighboring city of Methuen on Tuesday night.
The incident is the second robbing and carjacking of a local pizza delivery driver by teens in the past week, according to police.
Two males — a 15-year-old from Methuen and a 17-year-old from Lawrence — are facing a lengthy list of charges filed by both Lawrence and Methuen police, including carjacking, unarmed robbery, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, failure stop for police and more.
The teens are considered juveniles in the criminal justice system so they were not named by police. They will be arraigned in juvenile court which is closed to the public and press.
Police say the driver — a 21-year-old man from Salem, New Hampshire — was robbed by the two teens when he was making a pizza delivery on Middlebury Street in Lawrence around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said the two masked teens demanded money from the driver then took his white 2013 Honda Civic, which was left running while the driver tried to deliver food.
Police say they spotted the Honda in nearby Methuen. After a short pursuit, the Honda crashed into a stone wall, according to police.
Police say the two teens tried to run away from the crash, but the pair was quickly apprehended by Methuen officers.
The two teens were taken to Holy Family Hospital for possible airbag deployment injuries, according to Methuen police.
It is unclear if the teens charged have any gang affiliation or any connection to a Nov. 6 crime spree, that included several carjackings and an assault on an off-duty police officer in Plaistow, according to police.
