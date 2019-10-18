METHUEN — Police are investigating whether a spate of shootings around the city, including one in which an 18-year-old Lawrence was man shot six times, are related.
"We are trying to see if there's any connection between the three shootings but right now it's too early to tell," police Chief Joseph Solomon said Friday afternoon.
The shootings may be gang related and drug connected and also could be associated with an uptick in gang violence seen elsewhere in the Merrimack Valley.
"We are aware of an increase in gun violence and we are trying to address it through patrol tactics and investigative tools," Solomon said.
He declined to detail the department's plans moving forward, citing the ongoing investigations. He did say, however, that city detectives are working with officers in other communities as they investigate.
The latest shooting was Thursday in Methuen, where gunshots were fired outside a homework center on Tenney Street around 5:10 p.m.
Witnesses said the shots came from a dark-colored car that fled the area.
The homework center is operated by Methuen Arlington Neighborhood Inc., a nonprofit organization that works for the betterment of the surrounding area.
When school is in session, 70 to 75 young people from the neighborhood go to the center to get help with academics, according to Linda Soucy, founder of Methuen Arlington Neighborhood Inc. Three staffers, along with volunteers, help the young people with their school work.
The most serious shooting was Thursday, Oct. 11, on Huse Road.
An 18-year-old Lawrence man was shot six times in his torso and airlifted to a Boston hospital for treatment.
On Friday, Solomon said that man, who has not been identified, is expected to survive.
At 9:57 p.m., police started receiving calls about shots fired in the area of 189 Broadway, Huse Road and Brown Street.
Solomon said Holy Family Hospital then called to report a gunshot victim had arrived at the main entrance of the emergency room.
Officers were dispatched to all three locations, Solomon said.
Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services responded to process the scene, Solomon said.
Also, on Sunday, gunshots were heard around 5 a.m. on Independence Drive.
Officers located spent shell casings and conducted a further search for suspects and victims.
During the search, several witnesses reported hearing four or five shots fired. They said several subjects left on foot and then in a silver Honda CRV and a dark, four-door sedan.
Solomon said police are also monitoring a shooting involving a Methuen man in Haverhill last weekend.
Edison Manzueta, 19, of 8 Whittier St., and a 16-year-old Haverhill boy were held without bail after being charged with shooting a 21-year-old Lawrence man in the face in Haverhill's Mount Washington neighborhood Sunday night.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Ashworth Terrace at Freeman Street, officials said.
Manzueta and the 16-year-old Haverhill boy both were charged with armed assault to murder. They were held without bail pending dangerousness hearings in Haverhill District Court next week.
The victim is expected to survive, authorities said.
Anyone with information about the shootings in Methuen is urged to call police at 978-983-8698.
