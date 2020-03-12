ANDOVER — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the owner of a suspicious black backpack found near 40 Alderbrook Road.
A dog walker found the discarded backpack under a bush and saw a ski mask, then called the police March 4.
Upon further inspection, the officers who reported to the scene found not one — but four — black ski masks, as well as two black hoodie sweatshirts, three pairs of construction gloves and one pair of orange work gloves.
According to a police report, it's possible the items were used "in the commission of a crime," although there was no definitive involvement in criminal activity. The items also had no initials or other identifying information.
The backpack and its contents were taken back to the police station, photographed and submitted to evidence. The photograph was circulated via email to surrounding law enforcement agencies to determine if the clothing was worn while a crime was committed elsewhere.
If anyone has any information regarding the backpack please contact the Andover Police Department at 978-475-0411.