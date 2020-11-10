LAWRENCE — Detectives seized 4 pounds marijuana, including edible versions, and a sizable amount of cash after a search at a Salem Street address, police said.
A known area gang member, Steven Rios, 23, and his girlfriend, Aaliyah Hernandez, 23, of 84 Salem St., were arrested and charged with illegal possession of a class D substance (marijuana) with intent to distribute, according to police.
Detectives seized 3.3 pounds of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana, as well as an assortment of edible marijuana in a variety of flavors, according to a report.
Also confiscated were packaging, scales, "additional materials for packaging for distribution" and cash located in different bundles in different denominations, police said.
Police said there were "multiple complaints of suspected drug operation" to the department's drug hotline and "it was clearly evident both parties intention were for distribution of the marijuana."
Some $2,862 cash was seized. Three puppies were also taken into custody by the animal control officer, police said.
