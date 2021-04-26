Police seize loaded gun in warrant investigation

LAWRENCE — Police said they confiscated a loaded handgun from a man wanted on charges in Lowell.
Ezekiel Ramos, 27, was wanted on Lowell warrants for armed robbery and attempted assault and battery with a firearm, according to a police report.
Both the Lawrence Gang Unit and the state police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section were looking for Ramos last week, police said.
On Wednesday afternoon, officers learned Ramos was operating a rented Jeep Cherokee near Broadway and Florence streets, police said.
Ramos was seen in the passenger's seat of the Jeep. An officer opened the door, ordered Ramos out, and then handcuffed him behind his back, police said.
In the area where Ramos was sitting, police found a loaded handgun, a Sig Sauer 380, police said.
Officers asked Ramos if he had a license to carry a firearm and he could not produce one, police said.
In addition to seizing the loaded gun, police charged Ramos on the outstanding warrants and arrested and charged him with additional charges of carrying a loaded firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a firearm and improper storage of a firearm, police said.
