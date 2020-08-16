LAWRENCE — The 911 call is for a suspicious man in a building.
Lawrence Police Detective Marco Ayala, holding pepper spray, confronts him, telling him to show his hands.
But when the man pulls a gun from his pocket, Ayala quickly drops the pepper spray and draws his own weapon.
Seconds later, while at gunpoint, the man drops his gun.
This was just one of the training scenarios that played out in the parking lot across from the Police Department on Lowell Street last week.
A mobile training center — a 53-foot trailer owned by the Middlesex Sheriff's Department — was brought to the city so Lawrence police officers could virtually train to de-escalate potentially violent situations.
Using a variety of video-based scenarios, officers train, prepare and learn to diffuse potentially volatile situations. Live fire can be used as part of the training, officials said.
The thrust of the scenarios can range anywhere from crowd control, to an emotionally disturbed person and to hostage situations.
Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque pointed to the national call for increased training in regard to police brutality.
"First and foremost we want to give our officers as much training as possible to de-escalate these high-stress situations — for the safety of everyone including the suspects," he said.
Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian said some 1,000 officers have been trained using the mobile command center, which was acquired by the Sheriff's Department in 2011. The training, he explained, provides "muscle memory" for the brain when handling potentially tense situations.
"Basically we are busy most of the year," said Koutoujian, referring to use of the mobile center.
Also on hand for the training, Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, a 33-year police officer in the city of Lynn, stressed the importance of time, distance and conversation in handling volatile incidents.
During his policing career, Coppinger said there were many times in the line of duty when he had to draw his weapon. But he noted he never had to shoot a suspect, stressing the importance of dialogue and diffusion.
Lawrence officers are rotated through the de-escalation trailer in 30-minute intervals. Vasque noted the convenience of the training, which does not require an officer to be away from his or her regular duties for an entire day.
"They can try right while they are on duty," said Vasque, noting the demand for increased police training is happening alongside tight municipal and state budgets.
"We want the training but no one has the budget to do it. So we have be creative and find ways to get it done," Vasque said.
The virtual training, for Lawrence officers, is also paired with classroom instruction. The classroom study prepares the officer to safely gain a tactical advantage when dealing with an individual, especially during a crisis.
The goal of de-escalation is a safe conclusion for all involved. With the training, Vasque hopes officers gain "an increased skill set" for challenging situations. The use of deadly force is seen in the situation as a last resort.
While they carry a gun and pepper spray, Vasque stressed that "verbal skills are the most important things a police officer can have."
