ANDOVER — The brakes on the tractor-trailer were working properly on the night five-year-old Sidney Olson was struck and killed, and the traffic lights were also functioning properly, Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said at this week's Select Board meeting.
Last Tuesday a tractor-trailer truck was taking a left turn onto Main Street while southbound on Elm Street when it struck the girl, who was in the crosswalk. She was hit at around 5:15 p.m. and declared dead at the scene. State and local police have been investigating the cause of the accident.
At the meeting on Monday night Keefe gave a preliminary update on the investigation.
He said the signalization at the location was working properly. Signalization includes everything from crosswalk lights to traffic signals, said Lt. Eddie Guy. Additionally, all the systems on the truck were fully functional. Further, the truck was not speeding, Guy said.
Keefe said the reconstruction team finished collecting physical data from the scene on Sunday morning.
Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said a traffic study into the intersection would begin "immediately." He said the funds for the study were approved at this year's May 1 Town Meeting and would usually not be available for use until July, but that he has authorized work to begin earlier.
He said that the study would be a public process and asked for citizen participation.
Traffic studies look at factors such as the amount of traffic, signaling and the design of the intersection, Guy said. He added that the study could take several months.
MassDOT is also conducting a road safety audit at the location.
"The state safety engineers have already begun their work in and around the intersection and this is a really critical step as some of the potential changes may require state approval," Flanagan said.
He said any changes to signalization would require state approval.
Flanagan added that residents also recently voted to add additional staffing to the Andover Police Department's traffic unit.
"Increased enforcement combined with the recently adopted 25 mile per hour speed limit will continue the process of making Andover a safer community," he said.
The town is also going to begin work on a "prioritization plan" in June as part of the statewide Complete Streets program. Complete Streets is a policy where communities plan around all modes of transportation, not just cars.
"Her passing last week is simply heartbreaking," said Melissa Danisch, chair of the Select Board at the meeting. "The death of this child in our community comes just three months after our town suffered another tragic loss, the deaths of the Robinson family in February."
"As we navigate the next steps to try to comprehend this tragedy I ask our community to continue to support one another to provide grace to those who are helping to answer the questions that we all still have," she said.
Danisch said that information on support services can be found at andoverma.gov/wellness
So far no charges have been filed against the driver of the truck. If there are any charges filed they won't come until after the police investigation is complete, which could take months Guy said.
"There are just so many factors involved," Guy said. "These things take time."
The food distribution company Sysco, whose truck was involved in the crash, is also investigating the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.