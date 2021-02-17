ANDOVER — A man wanted on a series of warrants was arrested with the aid of a SWAT team Tuesday night at a local hotel, police said.
Jimmy Guzman-Diaz, 24, of Lowell, was taken into custody at 8:30 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott, located right off Interstate 93 at 10 Campanelli Drive, according to police.
Andover police said they were told Guzman-Diaz was staying in one of the rooms at the hotel. He had several outstanding warrants for his arrest for breaking and entering, larceny and threatening to commit a crime, said Andover police Lt. Chris Moore.
As a precaution, the regional Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (NEMLEC) SWAT team was activated to assist Andover police. Guzman-Diaz "was taken into custody without incident," Moore said.
Moore thanked the SWAT team for "its outstanding services."
The warrants for Guzman-Diaz's arrest were issued out of Lowell and Marlborough District Court, police said.
