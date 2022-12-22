METHUEN — An investigation is underway after police responded to an accidental shooting inside a home on Pelham Avenue late Wednesday.
Chief Scott McNamara said a 17-year-old was brought to Lawrence General Hospital around 11 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his leg. The teen remained in stable condition Thursday morning, according to the chief.
Officers learned during a preliminary investigation that two men, including the victim, were in a bedroom handling a gun when it discharged.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
The situation remains under investigation by Methuen police. No additional information was immediately available.
