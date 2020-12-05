LAWRENCE — A teenager was killed early Saturday morning when her car drove into a utility pole on Water Street, according to a statement from Lawrence Police Department.
The driver, who was in her late teens, was pronounced dead at the site of the crash just after 6 a.m. by paramedics, police said. Her identity has not been released.
The young woman was the only person in the car, police said.
This incident is currently under investigation by the Lawrence Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collison Analysis and Reconstruction Section.