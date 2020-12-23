NORTH ANDOVER — Tire thieves with a preference for Hondas have been striking the area.
According to North Andover police Detective Lt. E.J. Foulds, from Sunday evening into early Monday morning, tires were stolen from two Honda Accords in the Meadow View Condominiums parking lot on Walker Road.
The stolen tires were Good Year Eagle Touring Tires, valued at about $150 each.
Tire theft of this kind has been going on for the past couple of years, Foulds said.
“It doesn’t happen all the time, they move around different jurisdictions, etc.,” he explained. “We’ve had about three separate incidents in North Andover.”
Foulds added that the stolen tires are most likely sold on the black market.
“They are selling to other Honda owners who want the nice tires, but they don’t want to pay the premium price,” explained Foulds. “It’s not just the tires, they are taking the wheels, the rims, everything.”
Unfortunately, Foulds said there isn’t much vehicle owners can do to prevent tire theft because the thieves have the master keys to the locking lug nuts on the tires.
“The best thing to do,” he said, “is to try to park in a well-lit area, if it’s a private residence, make sure your driveway is lit.”
If there isn’t enough light in a certain parking lot, Foulds suggests going to the property management and “ask for more lights to illuminate the parking lot.”