Police: Troopers find 500 grams of fentanyl during stop of Maine car in Lawrence

LAWRENCE — Two Maine residents who came to Lawrence to buy the opioid fentanyl had about $25,000 worth of the drug in their car when state troopers arrested them, according to a police report.
Shelby London, 30, of Gardiner, Maine, told state police that she and Donald Dennis, 37, of Waterville, Maine, drove south to Lawrence "to purchase narcotics and then return to Maine," according to a state police report.
The report said Trooper Derrek Deranian pulled over a car driven by Dennis on Marston Street in Lawrence around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Dennis, at the wheel of a white Chevrolet Impala, was speeding and drifting in and out of his lane of traffic, police said.
There was an active warrant for Dennis' arrest, police said. After the trooper removed Dennis from the car, he saw a plastic bag in plain view, police said.
The bag contained approximately 500 grams of fentanyl, which has a street value of about $25,000, police said.
The police report said Deranian and Trooper Ryan Durkin, who arrived to help, spoke with London, the passenger in the car.
"It was discovered through conversation with the occupants that the pair were in Lawrence to purchase narcotics and then return to Maine," the report said.
After placing London under arrest, the troopers found several thousand dollars in cash in the back seat of the car, police said.
Dennis and London were booked at the Andover state police barracks. Dennis was charged with trafficking fentanyl, conspiracy to violate drug laws, speeding and a marked lanes violation, police said. London was charged with trafficking fentanyl and conspiracy to violate drug laws, police said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.