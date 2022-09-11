LAWRENCE — The police patrolmen’s union president, Detective Paul MacMillan, was placed on leave after attempting to speak with Mayor Brian DePena.
The action was taken against MacMillan “as a result of a threatening incident” in the mayor’s office at City Hall on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for DePena.
But a union official said MacMillan was placed on leave, in part, because he spoke to the media about DePena and his administration.
MacMillan is the third Lawrence police officer to be placed on leave in recent weeks for separate reasons.
Officers in the patrolmen’s union were notified Thursday that MacMillan “has been placed on administrative leave till further notice. This was in direct reaction to a recent statement made to the media,” according to an email written by Salman Dar, vice president of the union.
MacMillan “is also alleged of misconduct from a verbal interaction that took place (Thursday) at City Hall with a staff member which instigated the outcome,” wrote Dar, notifying union members he was temporarily acting union president.
Attorney David J. Officer, who represents the Lawrence Patrolmen’s Union, said it was “unclear” to him why MacMillan was placed on leave.
“Paul MacMillan has been a very effective president for the Lawrence Patrolmen’s Union and this has motivated this attack on him. We believe he’ll be vindicated,” said Officer when reached for comment Friday.
Jhovanny Martes, DePena’s chief of staff, said MacMillan was placed on leave after an incident at City Hall that personally involved him. He issued a statement saying MacMillan “was demanding to meet with the Mayor immediately without an appointment.”
“Since there were several constituents waiting their turn to meet the mayor” Martes said asked MacMillan to set up an appointment.
MacMillan replied that “that he had called the Mayor (on) his phone several times unsuccessfully and that if the mayor wouldn’t answer the phone, he would then go to the mayor’s home,” according to the statement.
“As a result of this threatening incident the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation,” Martes’ statement concluded.
MacMillan was vocal recently when Lawrence Police Capt. Maurice Aguiler was placed on paid administrative leave after attending the “Dominicanismo” event on Aug. 25 at the Lawrence Elks.
DePena also attended the event. He confirmed afterwards Aguiler was placed on “paid administrative leave pending an independent investigation into recent off-duty non-criminal behavior.”
In response, MacMillan said the action taken against Aguiler is “political in nature” and a “deflection for the administration.”
“The captain has had his gun, badge and cruiser taken from him due to an off duty incident. He was not acting as a police officer in any capacity,” MacMillan said of Aguiler.
MacMillan further said there is a separate investigation underway “from an outside state agency looking into potential criminal activity of some members of the department.” He said DePena was notified of the allegations but did not place anyone on paid administrative leave, however.
“So here we are now looking at an official of LPD having his name dragged through the mud over something that has already been deemed off duty and non-criminal activity by the mayor. The mayor should be answering questions about the real matter before him,” MacMillan said previously.
Then, this week, Detective Shaun McLellan was placed on paid leave after an incident in Salem, New Hampshire, which resulted in his arrest for simple domestic assault, according to a statement released by the Lawrence Police Department.
McLellan, 51, was arrested after a dispute was reported at Amazing Intimates on Broadway at 5:39 p.m., according to the Salem police log.
The woman told police McClellan “shoved her with his hands twice in her chest area,” according to a report.
The woman, 29, told police she was dating McLellan for the past two months and he was very controlling, according to the report.
The report indicates the woman was a victim in one of McLellan’s cases.
The city is conducting independent investigations into the incidents involving Aguiler, McLellan and MacMillan. It is unclear who is conducting the investigations, however.
